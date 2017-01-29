Archbishop on Trump ban: 'We are called by Jesus to protect the vulnerable'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In the wake of President Donald Trump's recent executive order temporarily banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., Archbishop Joseph Kurtz has issued a statement condemning the president's actions.

The Catholic Church has helped people fleeing from violence from around the world, Archbishop Kurtz said.

"This is part of our identity, since as a Catholics, we are called by Jesus Christ to protect the vulnerable and recognize the human dignity of all people." Archbishop Kurtz said. "We pray for a pastoral heart as we strive to treat people in a humane way that respects our common good and the common desire that all have for full and safe lives."

President Trump's ban also puts America’s refugee program on hold.

