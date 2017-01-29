Witnesses describe deadly Sunday morning crash

Several hours after the police tape was cleared, skid marks on the street and taco condiments scattered in the parking lot remained. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nine people were hit when a driver crashed into a taco truck early Sunday morning. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The LMPD Traffic Unit charged Chad Erdley with two counts of Murder, seven counts of Assault First, seven counts of Wanton Endangerment First, two counts of Criminal Mischief First and DUI.

The investigation remains ongoing and community members who witnessed the aftermath say it was a gruesome scene.

“It was just chaotic. It was a scene I've never seen before,” Stephanie Roby said.

Roby witnessed stood outside La Movida night club on Third Street Road early Sunday morning.

A DJ who works inside the night club took cell phone video and says in Spanish he ran to the parking lot after noticing a crowd outside.

“There were people running, crying, yelling and others trying to help people,” Osvaldo Nava said.

Roby says she and others tried to revive people who had been hit by the Chevy Impala.

“I started giving him chest compressions. I asked if any one had given him breaths and they said no. So I instructed another guy to start giving him breaths but he was too injured,” Roby said.

Police say Chad Erdley was driving the Impala, hit a parked car, and his car continued to spin across the parking lot hitting nine people. A man and a woman died at the scene.

Several hours after the police tape was cleared, skid marks on the street and taco condiments scattered in the parking lot remained.

“He died by the hands of a drunk driver," Brittany Ogle said. "I mean he made it this far in life only to get killed by someone who was irresponsible."

Ogle says she knew one of the victims and will miss her friend.

