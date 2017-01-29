Driver killed in Jackson County crash identified

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - A Brownstown woman's car spun into oncoming traffic before it was struck Sunday afternoon.

The driver, Kimberly Sneed, was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital, where she died of injuries sustained in the crash, according to Indiana State Police.

The initial investigation by ISP said Sneed's vehicle was merging onto northbound 1-65 from State Road 11, before she spun around and wound up the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-65. She was struck by an oncoming car.

There were two passengers in that car, they were transported to an Indianapolis area hospital and their conditions are unknown.

