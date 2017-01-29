LMPD officer on mentoring program: 'We've shared tears'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – LMPD officer Amber Ross meets with sixth-grade girls at Frost Middle School twice a week, as a part of a program she founded.

“I feel like when I come in and express myself and tell my story they do relate,” Ross said. “They do open up.”

Ross visits the school as a part of a mentoring program she created called No Girl Lost.

“We've shared tears and it's just been a blessing,” Ross said.

The program started last year, and targets troubled young women. Each participant has their own story. In an effort to help the girls share it, officer Ross tells them her story. She grew up in a broken home. Her father was in jail. Ross is also raising a child as a single mother.

“I kept a journal growing up,” Ross said. “As I do the girls I give them journals. It's not an assignment. Well, it is an assignment, but they're not getting graded for it. It's to help them release their emotions.”

The journals appear to be working.

“She puts pressure on us, but at the same time makes us feel comfortable to talk,” Catrina Cooper, a sixth-grader at Frost Middle School said.

“What I have been doing is hurting others and hurting my future,” Dahabo Abdikadir, another sixth-grader said. “It helps me a lot to know what path I'm going through and what path I shouldn't be going through.”

The program focuses on girls because Ross believes they're often left out. Ross is a minority female officer leading the group, and because of that, she's noticed the girls respond differently to her.

“When I come in I'm not a police officer to them,” Ross said. “I let them know that I'm here as somebody for you to relate to, for you to express to, somebody who can help you overcome.”

