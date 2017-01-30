Parents charged after 11-month-old boy ingests heroin

CASEY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - An 11-month-old boy was rushed to a hospital over the weekend after ingesting heroin.

According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, the child was found unresponsive at a grandparent's home on W. KY 80 in Casey County. He was taken to Pulaski County Hospital and later flown to University of Kentucky Medical Center where doctors determined the infant had overdosed on heroin. The child's condition is listed as stable.

The boy's parents, John Patterson, 26, of Somerset, and Leah Pollaro, 26, of Millersburg were arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree criminal abuse. Patterson also was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Pollaro and Patterson were taken to the Casey County Jail.

