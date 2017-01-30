U2 to play Papa John's Cardinal Stadium this summer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - U2 will perform the final North American concert of its The Joshua Tree 2017 tour in Louisville.

The Grammy Award-winning rock band will play Papa John's Cardinal Stadium Friday, June 16.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at all Ticketmaster locations and ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices start at $35. General admission floor tickets start at $70. There will be an exclusive priority presale for U2 Subscribers at U2.com starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and running through Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. There will be a four ticket limit for subscriber purchases and a six ticket limit for the public sale that starts Feb. 3. All floor tickets will be paperless.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Neil Diamond to perform in Louisville in April

Earlier this month, the tour's entire UK/Europe stadium run sold out in one day with second shows added in London, Rome, Paris and Amsterdam.

The concert will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety, with support from special guest One Republic.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.