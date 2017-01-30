I-65 northbound lanes closed following crash near Fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was injured in a two-car crash that has left a portion of Interstate 65 closed Monday morning.

>> DOWNLOAD OUR APPS: News App | Weather App

MetroSafe confirmed that crews are cleaning up the crash in the northbound lanes of I-65 between Bradley Avenue and Gate 6 near the Fairgrounds.

The northbound lanes of I-65 remained closed as of 10;35 a.m. Motorists are urged to take different routes Monday morning.

It's not clear what caused the crash, nor was the severity of the victim's injuries immediately known.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.