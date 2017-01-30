Suspect charged in DUI murder arraigned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged with hitting nine people, and killing two of them, while driving drunk has been arraigned.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2017 Roundup

Chad M. Erdley, 44, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of murder, seven counts of assault, seven counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of criminal mischief.

Around 12:55 a.m. January 29, the Chevrolet Impala Erdley was driving in the 7800 block of Third Street Road and hit a group of nine people in a parking lot.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ 9 pedestrians hit, 2 killed; suspect charged with murder

+ Witnesses describe deadly Sunday morning crash

Two of the victims, a man and a woman, died at the scene. The other seven suffered various injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Louisville Metro police say Erdley admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana around 6 p.m. the day before, approximately seven hours before the accident.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Parents charged after 11-month-old boy ingests heroin

+ Hotel to pay $3 million to family of child drowning victim

+ Conservation officer uses Naloxone to save 2 people

At his arraignment, the court entered a not guilty plea for Erdley and appointed him a public defender. A request that Erdley be placed into the Home Incarceration Program was denied and his bond was kept at $250,000 cash.

Erdley is next scheduled to be in court February 9.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.