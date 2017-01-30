Arraignment held for suspect in robbery, shooting - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Arraignment held for suspect in robbery, shooting

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Taj Williams was arraigned on robbery and assault charges. (Source: Brelin Tilford, WAVE 3 News) Taj Williams was arraigned on robbery and assault charges. (Source: Brelin Tilford, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The person wanted for a robbery and shooting that happened on the final day of 2016 is now in custody.

Taj M. Williams, 18, of Louisville, was arrested January 29 by Louisville Metro police on robbery and assault charges.

Williams is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint for his cell phone and money. During the course of the robbery, Williams is accused of shooting his victim twice.

The victim was able to identify Williams as his attacker.

Bond for Williams was set at $50,000 cash and he was ordered not to have contact with the victim.

