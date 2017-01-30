Arraignment held for suspect in robbery, shooting

Taj Williams was arraigned on robbery and assault charges. (Source: Brelin Tilford, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The person wanted for a robbery and shooting that happened on the final day of 2016 is now in custody.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2017 Roundup

Taj M. Williams, 18, of Louisville, was arrested January 29 by Louisville Metro police on robbery and assault charges.

Williams is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint for his cell phone and money. During the course of the robbery, Williams is accused of shooting his victim twice.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Suspect charged in DUI murder arraigned

+ MISSING IN KENTUCKY: Have you seen these people?

+ Witnesses describe deadly Third Street Road crash

The victim was able to identify Williams as his attacker.

Bond for Williams was set at $50,000 cash and he was ordered not to have contact with the victim.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.