Stabbing suspect tells police he 'wanted his money'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing charges in a stabbing that happened in the St. Joseph neighborhood on Sunday.
Police were called to the 2500 block of Sherry Road just after 2 a.m. When they arrived at the house, the found Michael Hunter, 49, in the driveway. Hunter uttered that he "wanted his money," according to his arrest report.
Officers found a man inside the home who had been stabbed and cut multiple times. He told police Hunter entered his room stabbed him with a knife, which was found on the bedroom floor.
The victim was taken to University Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and given a chest tube.
Hunter was arrested and charged with assault, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
