Stabbing suspect tells police he 'wanted his money'

Michael W Hunter is accused of stabbing a man at a home on Sherry Road. (Source: Brelin Tillford/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing charges in a stabbing that happened in the St. Joseph neighborhood on Sunday.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Sherry Road just after 2 a.m. When they arrived at the house, the found Michael Hunter, 49, in the driveway. Hunter uttered that he "wanted his money," according to his arrest report.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2017 Roundup

Officers found a man inside the home who had been stabbed and cut multiple times. He told police Hunter entered his room stabbed him with a knife, which was found on the bedroom floor.

The victim was taken to University Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and given a chest tube.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Suspect charged in DUI murders arraigned

+ Parents charged after 11-month-old boy ingests heroin

+ Conservation officer uses Naloxone to save 2 people

Hunter was arrested and charged with assault, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.