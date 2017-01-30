Woman hit, killed by driver outside nightclub on 3rd Street Rd. identified

Two people were killed after being hit by a vehicle on S. 3rd. St. Road. (Source: Steven Richard/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman who killed when a driver plowed into a crowd of people outside a nightclub in Southwest Louisville early Sunday morning has been identified.

Jennie L. Burton, 45, died from blunt force trauma, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Burton was one of nine people who were hit while standing outside La Movida on 3rd Street Road at about 1 a.m. on Sunday.

A man was also killed in the incident, but his name has not yet been released.

Chad Erdley is facing several charges in the crash, including murder and DUI. He was speeding on 3rd Street Road when he lost control of his Chevy Impala and hit the crowd, according to police.

