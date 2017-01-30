Heritage Hill Golf Course, surrounding land being sold

Heritage Hill Golf Course and the surrounding land is being sold. (Source: Cushman & Wakefield/Commercial Kentucky)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Shepherdsville property that's home to Heritage Hill Golf Course is up for sale.

The 712-acre land parcel is located at 1040 Valley View Drive. The asking price for the property is $3,950,000.

The land is zoned R-3, residential. It is bordered on the south by residential neighborhoods and Budsmen Small Batch Wine and the Salt River on the north.

In 2012, neighbors were concerned about a request to rezone part of the property to light industrial. That request was eventually withdrawn.

