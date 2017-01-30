KY AG's Office creates council to help violent crime survivors

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The Attorney General's Office is working to give a voice to those impacted by violent crime.

On Monday, Attorney General Andy Beshear announced the creation of a Survivors Council. This council is comprised of 27 survivors and will help the Attorney General Office improve victim-centered services, training and policy, and raise awareness.

The Survivors Council unites those who have survived the violent death of a family member, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, domestic violence, gun violence and other violent crimes in order to improve responses to victims.

"These survivors have persevered through the unimaginable," Beshear said. "They have real courage and know firsthand what is needed to seek and ensure justice for victims. I am thankful to each member for their willingness to devote their time and passion to help pave a better way for other survivors."

Beshear's Office of Victims Advocacy will house the council. The council's work will join other initiatives, including the Victim Assistance Conference, Victim's Rights Day and the training of law enforcement and prosecutors.

