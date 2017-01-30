'Fear' underlying emotion in local Somali community

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Just days after President Trump signed an executive order to "protect the American people from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals admitted to the United States," the very foreign nationals addressed in the order are sharing the common emotion of fear.

Farah Jama, a legal U.S. permanent resident from Somalia said he can’t put into words the disappointment he felt when his sister was barred from entering the country.

"She was waiting on her visa to come to the United States and Donald Trump signed the papers," Jama explained.

Fleeing the civil war happening in Somalia, Jama’s sister was ready, visa and all, to come to the United States. That anticipation has now fizzled into a waiting game for the Jama family.

"He said we’re not allowed to bring any more African people or Somalian people," Jama added.

Somalia, along with six other countries, are on a list of countries with restricted access to the U.S.

Suleman Mohammed who we also met at the Somali International Market in Louisville, is already a U.S. citizen. He’s been here for 16 years.

Mohammed said the best part about having a citizenship is the freedom to travel back and forth. "You can work, you can help out your family from back home but with the new law coming out, I don’t know if this is okay with you but how can we travel back home and be so afraid to come back in?"

Mohammed said fear is the underlying emotion in the Somali community. However, Senator Mitch McConnell has said the nation should wait to hear from the courts about how exactly to interpret the executive order.

"I don’t want to criticize them for improving vetting," McConnell said in an interview on the 29th on ABC’s “This Week.” "I think we need to be careful. We don’t have religious tests in this country."

Immigration Customs Enforcement released this joint statement with Border Patrol: "We fully support and appreciate President Trump's swift and decisive action to keep the American people safe and allow law enforcement to do its job. Morale amongst our agents and officers has increased exponentially since the signing of the orders. The men and women of ICE and Border Patrol will work tirelessly to keep criminals, terrorists, and public safety threats out of this country, which remains the number one target in the world."

Religion aside, the reason so many foreign nationals come to the U.S. they say is to ensure a safe future for themselves.

"They just want a better life, they want to experience…parents want better for their kids—school, food, money and all that stuff," Mohammed said.

When asked about their fears despite their legal status in the country, Mohammed clarified that the fear was regarding the uncertainty involving foreign nationals moving forward.



