1 shot in Park Hill neighborhood

One person was shot on Wilson Avenue on Monday. (Source: Daniel Paxton/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

One person was found shot at the scene, according to MetroSafe. The victim's condition has not been released.

There's no word on any suspects or arrests at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 574-LMPD (5673).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

