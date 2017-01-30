New store opens on UofL campus

The new store is part of the overall renovation of the student center. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville held a grand opening on Monday for the school's newest campus store.

The University of Louisville Campus Store is located inside the Swain Student Activities Center off Floyd Street.

The new store, which is operated by Follett Higher Education Group, is part of the overall renovation of the student center.

The store features books and other educational supplies, clothing, gifts and convenience items, and includes a fully licensed Apple Store.

