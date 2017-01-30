American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at SDF - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at SDF

(Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News) (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Louisville International Airport on Monday.

The MD-80 series plane landed at 4:49 p.m. without incident. Emergency crews were on stand-by as the plane landed.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
+ Person shot on Wilson Ave. dies
Heritage Hill Golf Course, surrounding land being sold
U2 to play Papa John's Cardinal Stadium this summer

There were 119 souls on board the plane, according to airport spokesperson Natalie Chaudoin.

Flight #1251 departed Louisville for Dallas at 4:01 p.m., then was rerouted back to the airport minutes later because of flight control problems, according a law enforcement source.

The flight was diverted when an indicator light in the cockpit reported a possible mechanical issue, an American Airlines spokesperson said. A maintenance team was called to evaluate the issue.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly