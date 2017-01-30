American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at SDF

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Louisville International Airport on Monday.

The MD-80 series plane landed at 4:49 p.m. without incident. Emergency crews were on stand-by as the plane landed.

There were 119 souls on board the plane, according to airport spokesperson Natalie Chaudoin.

Flight #1251 departed Louisville for Dallas at 4:01 p.m., then was rerouted back to the airport minutes later because of flight control problems, according a law enforcement source.

The flight was diverted when an indicator light in the cockpit reported a possible mechanical issue, an American Airlines spokesperson said. A maintenance team was called to evaluate the issue.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

