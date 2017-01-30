Angie's List: Heat systems warm up cold floors

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Getting cold feet before a wedding is just a figure of speech, but getting them every morning after crawling out of a warm bed is down right annoying.

Little piggies are cozy on hard floors that have a radiant heat system.

"With radiant heat, it heats up the floor and all the objects in the room. And you don't have the on-and-off cycles like you do with a forced-air system," Angie's List founder Angie Hicks said.

There are two options - a hydronic or electric system. A hydronic system usually heats an entire house and is installed during construction. An electric system is more typical in bathroom or kitchen remodels as an additional heat source.

"If you're going to be adding it to a remodel, you're going to need to access that by either installing it from the basement or you're going to have to replace the floor itself, Hicks explained.

"You're going to feel that heat more consistently," Sean Smith, a radiant heating professional said. "Also, the mass of the floor absorbs that heat, so even when the boiler or the heat source isn't working or the electricity is not working, that floor is heated."

