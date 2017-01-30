Local Syrian refugees react to Trump immigration, refugee order

Catholic Charities was expecting 45 refugees this week from countries like Nepal, Sudan, and Somalia. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Catholic Charities of Louisville helped 51 Syrian refugees resettle in Louisville in 2016. Mohammed Abdul Kadir and his family were one of the lucky ones.

Kader never knew of Louisville, Kentucky until he found out this would be his new home.

"I know only United States - Washington, New York," Syrian refugee Mohammed Abdul Kader said.

Kader struggles with English but he's learning. He wanted to share his story and tell people why it was so important for him and his family to leave his native war-torn country of Daraa, Syria.

"They see death the buildings destroyed," an interpreter said.

"All people fighting," Kader said.

Kader and his wife Eman have six children. They left behind family and friends in a world of chaos. They hold on to pictures of their loved ones who weren't as fortunate and remember what their home used to look like. It's now destroyed.

Their journey to the United States, like for many refugees, was not easy. Kader's family spent 3 1/2 years in Jordan before coming to Louisville in May 2016 with the help of Catholic Charities.

Kader and his wife work at a factory to provide for their family.

"Louisville all people here is good and any place I go I get respect," Kader said.

But they worry. They along with other Syrian refugees like Halil Battekh fear what President Trump's ban on people like them will mean for their future and their other family members who have dreams of coming to the U.S.

"All of the Arabic country, closed the door," Kader said.

A door that was opened for them.

"I feel here the safety," Kader said.

They hope will one day open again so other refugees can live the American dream.

"I need good future me and wife and all family," Kader said.

Catholic Charities was expecting 45 refugees this week from countries like Nepal, Sudan, and Somalia. They will now not be able to enter the United States.

