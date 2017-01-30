2017 Republic Bank Pegasus Parade theme announced

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The theme of the 2017 Republic Bank Pegasus Parade has been announced.



KentuckyOne Health is a new partner this year and the parade will feature a health theme of Louisville on the Move.

“This year’s theme is twofold with both a health focus, as well as a nod to how the city continues to grow and progress,” KDF President and CEO Mike Berry said in a press released. “There are many different ways to depict ‘Louisville on the Move’ and we look forward to seeing all the creative and original designs.”

MORE: WAVE 3 News Digital Derby Guide

Linkin’ Bridge will serve as the honorary grand marshals for the parade and will perform at the start of the parade.



The parade is the oldest event of the Kentucky Derby Festival and will take place at 5 p.m. on May 4. All the action will be broadcast live on WAVE 3 News.

The deadline to submit an application to participate in the parade is Friday, Jan. 31.



For more information or to apply to be in the parade, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.