Refugees in Louisville: Where they came from in 2016

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 580 refugees arrived in Louisville in 2016, according to Catholic Charities.

Those refugees came the following countries:

Afghanistan - 45

Bhutan - 144

Burma - 67

Burundi - 4

DR Korea - 1

DR Congo - 240

Eritrea - 28

Ethiopia - 17

Haiti - 15

Kenya - 1

Nepal - 1

Pakistan - 3

Rwanda - 15

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.