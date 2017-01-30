Refugees in Louisville: Where they came from in 2016

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 580 refugees arrived in Louisville in 2016, according to Catholic Charities.
Those refugees came the following countries:
Afghanistan - 45
Bhutan - 144
Burma - 67
Burundi - 4
DR Korea - 1
DR Congo - 240
Eritrea - 28
Ethiopia - 17
Haiti - 15
Kenya - 1
Nepal - 1
Pakistan - 3
Rwanda - 15
