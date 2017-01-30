Organizations ask for unity with local Muslim community

The organization is asking for the community to join in solidarity behind the Muslim community. (Source: Shoulder to Shoulder)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After an attack on a Canadian mosque, a local mosque is asking for solidarity.

An attack on a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers left six dead and injured eight.

Shoulders to Shoulders in Louisville has asked individuals to do three things for a commitment of solidarity.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 'Fear' underlying emotion in local Somali community

+ KY AG's Office creates council to help violent crime survivors

+ Canada PM says mosque attack that killed 6 is terrorism

They've asked for Muslim Americans to be lifted up in worship services, notes of encouragement to be sent to the local Islamic center, and for the community to reach out and show up at local prayer services on Friday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard both characterized the attack as a terrorist act, which came amid increased tensions worldwide over U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on certain Muslim countries.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.