Former addict opening new halfway house in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – On her journey to sobriety, Lisa Livingston was inspired to help others get clean. The former addict is now opening a halfway house in New Albany.



“I lost my job,” Livingston said. “I lost my home."



After spending time in jail, which she believes saved her life, she ended up in the Bliss House, a halfway house in Jeffersonville.



"They were able to love me until I could love myself,” Livingston said.

>> VIDEO: Watch William Joy's report



Tiffany Hutchins is the director of Bliss House. Her desk is covered in letters and applications from nearly 50 prospective residents.



Right now, their 12-bed halfway house and 11-bed three-quarter way house are both full.



"Everywhere you call, there's a waiting list,” Hutchins said. "If there are no places for them to go when they leave incarceration, their chances are zero to none for survival."



Hutchins said the secret to their success is strictness.



“They will complain about it the whole way through, but they do their best work when they're in a structured environment,” Hutchins said.

Livingston's home will be named Nicole's Place, after Nicole Snelling.



Snelling was a 33-year-old mother of two young girls. She went through rehab with Livingston but later died from a blood infection caused by her alcohol and drug use.



“It was devastating because it could've been any of us,” Livingston said.



Nicole’s mother, Bridget Growe, is Livingston’s real estate agent for the home.



"She died sober,” Growe said.



Growe didn’t know Livingston had picked the name when they first met.



“It was overwhelming. I mean of course I was very happy,” Growe said. "It's what Nicole would've wanted."



Livingston has tried to start the home before, but her request to rezone a property on Elm Street was denied by the city because the area was too residential. As news of the rejection spread, the Padgett family, of local Padgett, Inc. agreed to buy Livingston a different home on Spring Street.



“The Padgett family is very concerned about the drug epidemic in America that affects every family,” the family said in a statement. “We strongly believe that Nicole’s Place will help the women served and it will also be a benefit to our entire community.”



Livingston’s success story looks more like a fairy tale and it’s now ready to start a new chapter.



"You put one foot in front of the other and God just continues to bless you,” Livingston said.



Livingston believes there's very little work to be done inside the home, so if everything stays on schedule, the home could be ready to open within 30 days of closing and city approval.



