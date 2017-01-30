Scott Drabenstadt joins Commonwealth Attorney's office

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A well-known Louisville defense attorney is joining the Commonwealth Attorney's office.

Scott Drabenstadt will begin working for the state on February 16, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Jeff Cooke told WAVE 3 News.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Local Syrian refugees react to Trump immigration, refugee order

+ Former addict opening halfway house in New Albany

+ American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at SDF

Drabenstadt will be assigned to the violent crime unit, which is expanding from three prosecutors to four because of the increase in shootings that occurred in 2016.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.