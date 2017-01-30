Thousands join Louisville mayor for ‘Rally for American Values’

The mayor's office estimates that more than 5,000 people showed up to the event. (Source: Jobina Fortson)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, civic, faith, and other government leaders hosted a rally Monday evening outside the Muhammad Ali Center.

The mayor’s office estimates between 5,000 and 6,000 people showed up to the event organized to rally against President Donald Trump’s executive order signed Friday.

The order indefinitely bans Syrian refugees from entering the United States and suspends all refugee admissions for 120 days.

The measure also blocks citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

The event outside the Ali Center featured several speakers who shared messages that encouragement, acceptance, and compassion.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Local Syrian refugees react to Trump immigration, refugee order

+ 'Fear' underlying emotion in local Somali community

+ Organizations ask for unity with local Muslim community

The rally ended shortly after 7 p.m. However, many of the participants walked to Metro Hall to continue the event.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.