School district begins search for new Madison High principal

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - The Madison Consolidated School District is moving forward with the search for a new principal at Madison High School despite protests from students, calling for the current principal to stay.

Kevin Yancy has been reassigned as the district's Coordinator of Alumni Relations.

That move led to a petition calling for the removal of Superintendent Ginger Bollinger.

The district has now posted Yancy's job. The salary's listed at nearly $89 thousand a year and the application deadline is March 1st.

Students say they're planning another protest at the school board meeting next week.

