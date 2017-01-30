McConnell pushes to undo coal regulations protecting streams

Shawn New, 27, was wanted by authorities in Kentucky on fraud and ID theft charges and in the custody of Kentucky law enforcement when he escaped.More >>
Louisville City FC's 2017 schedule has been released, including 16 home games.More >>
The UH60 Blackhawk helicopter was being used by the 101st Airborne Division for training when it crashed just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
The shooting was reported at 1:06 p.m. in the 4400 block of River Park Drive.More >>
The second victim that was killed on Sunday morning on 3rd Street road has been identified. Stacy G. Walker, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning.More >>
