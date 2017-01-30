McConnell pushes to undo coal regulations protecting streams

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell is leading the charge to repeal regulations that he says are harmful to Kentucky's coal workers.

Legislation filed on Monday would overturn several regulations passed by the Obama administration in December, including the so-called "stream buffer" rule.

The regulations would have tightened exceptions to a rule that requires a 100-foot buffer between coal mining and streams. It also would require coal companies to restore streams and return mined areas to conditions similar to those before mining took place.

"We now have the opportunity to start providing relief to coal families whose only crime was working to support their loved ones," Senator Mitch McConnell said.

McConnell said states like Kentucky were "unfairly targeted" by the Obama administration's war on coal.

The repeal measure is set to be voted on in the House on Wednesday and Senate shortly afterward.

