Chocolate Dreams take over Mellwood Arts Center

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Chocolate Lovers were in heaven Monday at the annual Chocolate Dreams event at the Mellwood Arts Center.

During the event, 25 chefs created a chocolate masterpiece and guests got to taste them all.

WAVE 3 News weekend anchor Natalia Martinez was the emcee for Chocolate Dreams.

Proceeds from the event benefited ElderServe and GuardiaCare. 

