Chocolate Dreams take over Mellwood Arts Center

WAVE 3 News weekend anchor Natalia Martinez was the emcee for Chocolate Dreams. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

During the event, 25 chefs created a chocolate masterpiece and guests got to taste them all. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Chocolate Lovers were in heaven Monday at the annual Chocolate Dreams event at the Mellwood Arts Center.

During the event, 25 chefs created a chocolate masterpiece and guests got to taste them all.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ New store opens on UofL campus

+ U2 to play Papa John's Cardinal Stadium this summer

+ Macy's KDF Spring Fashion Show tickets now on sale

WAVE 3 News weekend anchor Natalia Martinez was the emcee for Chocolate Dreams.

Proceeds from the event benefited ElderServe and GuardiaCare.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.