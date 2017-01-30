Latin chefs team up for charity

Three well known WAVE Country chefs joined together Monday to cook up a Latin inspired meal with wine pairings. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three well known WAVE Country chefs joined together Monday to cook up a Latin inspired meal with wine pairings.

Anthony Lamas of Seviche, Fernando Martinez of Ole Restaurant Group and Bruce Ucán of the Mayan Cafe came up with the seven course meal held at Seviche.



“It is an honor to partner with Chef Martinez and Chef Ucán, two talented, local chefs that fully embody the culture and expertise of Latin-American cuisine,” Lamas said in a press release. “This is a topic near and dear to our hearts and we wanted to partner with an organization that benefits the Latin American community in our beloved city.”



The event cost $225 per person. Proceeds benefited Partners in Health, which aims to improve the health of people in need.

