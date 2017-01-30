Kentucky lawmakers take part in healthcare roundtable

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several Kentucky lawmakers sat down for a discussion tonight about the Affordable Healthcare Act.

The conversation took place on KET's Kentucky Tonight.

Governor Matt Bevin has sent Congressional Republicans a letter urging them to repeal Obamacare in its entirety.

"The affordable care act is not affordable," Rep. Addia Wuchner said. "When you have insurance providers leaving the market, when you have a 25 percent across the board increase, someone has to pay."

"What about the provisions that you can keep your child on your insurance until you're 26 years old?" Rep. Mary Lou Marzian asked. "Is that gonna go away? What about you cant be turned away if you have a pre-existing condition? What's a pre-existing condition? The insurance companies get to decide that."

Kentucky lawmakers head back to Frankfort next Tuesday.

