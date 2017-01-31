Coyotes spotted in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Neighbors in south Louisville have spotted coyotes in several neighborhoods.

“It almost looks like a husky with a big fluffy tail,” Steve Craven, who lives in the Oak Hills Estates, said.

Craven spotted one in his backyard. Since then, he’s been keeping a tight leash – literally - on his small dog.

“The neighbors a few doors down said something about how their dog had been attacked by one,” Craven said, “I've only seen one since I've been here but you can definitely hear them. It's pretty bad when you have to walk your dog and you have to stay a foot or two from him all through hours of the night walking outside with a flashlight because you can't get no one to do anything about it.”



Animal experts say there is not much you can do about it, but be prepared.



“Garbage cans, tight lid. This time of year they're very hungry and the food source is dried up,” Peggy Grace, of the Audubon Animal Medical Center, said.

WATCH: Kasey Cunningham’s report



After hearing about coyotes in the area, Audubon Animal Medical Center distributed a list of tips for a coyote encounter, like keeping a close watch on your pets or making loud noises to spook a coyote off.

The animals typically shy away from humans. But according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, coyotes will show up now more than ever. Between January and March, is the breeding season for coyotes.

