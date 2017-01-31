1 person shot outside biker club - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 person shot outside biker club

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was shot outside a biker club in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. outside the business at 32nd Street and Hale Avenue.

The victim's condition is unknown.

Suspect information has not been released.

This story will be updated.

