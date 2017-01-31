Jennifer Lawrence 'prays for sanity' following Trump travel order

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Oscar-winning actress and Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence has weighed in on the state of affairs.

Talk of Donald Trump's executive order suspending travel to the United States by citizens from several countries of concern has been a hot topic on social media.

Lawrence posted Monday on Facebook that her "broken heart goes out to the innocent lives of Muslim refugees that are trying to escape terror and find safety for their families."

She also said she prays "for sanity and compassion to return to the White House."

Lawrence has been outspoken on several issues in recent years, particularly gender pay gaps in Hollywood. Also, in 2015, she told Rolling Stone magazine that "If Donald Trump (becomes) president of the United States, it will be the end of the world."

Read Monday's full post below:

