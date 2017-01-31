Wilson Ave. murder victim identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of the man shot to death in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood has been released.

John Thomas Grover, 25, of Louisville, died from a gunshot wound, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Eddie Robinson.

Grover was found just after 4 p.m. January 30 at the home where he lived in the 1500 block of Wilson Ave.

No arrest has been made in Grover's murder.

