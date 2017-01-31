January 31, 2017

National Plan for Vacation Day

Gabe Saglie, Senior Editor with Travelzoo gave us tips for using up all our vacation days in 2017 as we celebrated National Plan for Vacation Day.

Pigeon Forge Prize Package

Four tickets to:

Dollywood Theme Park

Lumberjack Adventure Show

Dixie Stampede

Alcatraz East Crime Museum

Titanic

Country Tonite Theatre

Two tickets to WonderWorks

Here's what you have to do...write us a letter telling us ...I LOVE MY PIGEON FORGE BECAUSE...



Send I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest letters to

WAVE 3 News

My Pigeon Forge Contest

725 S. Floyd Street

Louisville, KY 40203

Or e-mail Dawne at dgee@wave3.com

Put I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest in the subject line

The deadline is Friday, February 10, winner will be announced February 14.

Barktown Rescue

295 Petersburg Rd. Boston, Kentucky

Foster homes, volunteers, donations, dog food, crates, cleaning supplies, beds, towels, blankets treats, collars, and toys needed

(502) 833-BARK(2275)

BarktownRescue.org

Animal Planet Puppy Bowl XIII

Sunday

2pm, Pre-game show

3pm, Puppy Bowl begins

34 animal shelters and rescue organizations from 22 states with 78 adoptable players

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.