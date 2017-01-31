January 31, 2017

National Plan for Vacation Day
Gabe Saglie, Senior Editor with Travelzoo gave us tips for using up all our vacation days in 2017 as we celebrated National Plan for Vacation Day.
Pigeon Forge Prize Package
Four tickets to:
Dollywood Theme Park
Lumberjack Adventure Show
Dixie Stampede
Alcatraz East Crime Museum
Titanic
Country Tonite Theatre
Two tickets to WonderWorks
Here's what you have to do...write us a letter telling us ...I LOVE MY PIGEON FORGE BECAUSE...
Send I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest letters to
WAVE 3 News
My Pigeon Forge Contest
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Or e-mail Dawne at dgee@wave3.com
Put I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest in the subject line
The deadline is Friday, February 10, winner will be announced February 14.
Barktown Rescue
295 Petersburg Rd. Boston, Kentucky
Foster homes, volunteers, donations, dog food, crates, cleaning supplies, beds, towels, blankets treats, collars, and toys needed
(502) 833-BARK(2275)
BarktownRescue.org
Animal Planet Puppy Bowl XIII
Sunday
2pm, Pre-game show
3pm, Puppy Bowl begins
34 animal shelters and rescue organizations from 22 states with 78 adoptable players
