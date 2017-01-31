Suspect in armed robberies of businesses arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police believe they have solved four armed robberies with the arrest of a man living in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Daniel Lynn Jones, 21, was taken into custody late January 30 at his home.

Jones is charged with robbing the Subway at 1442 Dixie Highway on January 26 and 30. Jones got cash during the first robbery, but when he tried to holdup the business a second time the owner pulled a gun on him.

The final two robberies also happened January 30 when Jones held up King's Beauty Supply at 1729 Dixie Highway. In addition to the business cash, Jones also robbed a store customer.

Jones is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned February 1.

