Plea deal reached in child sexual abuse case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been convicted and sentenced for incest, sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that Kelly Lynn South was sentenced by Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens to 16 years in prison in a plea agreement reached with Beshear's Office of Special Prosecutions.

The crimes happened between September 2012 and 2015.

South was arrested in October 2015 after an investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Department's Crimes Against Children's Unit.

“I want to thank Metro Police and our Special Prosecutions Unit for handling this horrific case,” Beshear said. “It’s unimaginable the suffering this victim endured and will endure. This court action held accountable the victim’s abuser and brought some justice for the crimes against the victim.”

As part of her sentence, South must register as a lifetime sex offender.

