Aloft Hotel expands to Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A modern hotel in Louisville is expanding from downtown to the east side of town.



Aloft Hotel is now open at 10700 Westport Road, exactly 18 miles from the Louisville International Airport, with plenty of parking lot space.

Louisville's first Aloft location operates on East Main Street. The hotel's owners hope to spread its excitement from downtown to east Louisville.

>> SLIDESHOW: Tour Aloft Hotel on Westport Road

The new spot is designed with bright, bold colors, exposed ceilings and concrete floors. It's a design the owners compare to something found in New Orleans.



"We hope to get all generations, but mostly the young," owner Zedtta Wellman said. "The rooms are designed to basically get in there, come downstairs, spend some money at the bar and get out into the community, spend money and have fun."

>> RELATED: Take a peek inside Aloft downtown

In addition to the hotel's 126 rooms, Aloft has an indoor and outdoor bar, along with an indoor pool. It offers 2,000 square feet of entertaining space, including a courtyard and fitness center.



The owners strategically placed the new hotel on Westport Road, near the Ford Plant, a state park and several shopping and dining options.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Adult swaddling aimed to help new moms recover from child birth

+ Coyotes spotted in Louisville

+ Heritage Hill Golf Course, surrounding land being sold



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.