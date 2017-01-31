Deadly shooting in Shawnee neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Deadly shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
The shooting was reported at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of River Park Drive. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News) The shooting was reported at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of River Park Drive. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News)
The location is in the Shawnee neighborhood. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News) The location is in the Shawnee neighborhood. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are at the scene of a deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The shooting was reported at 1:06 p.m. in the 4400 block of River Park Drive, a MetroSafe dispatcher said.

WAVE 3 News has a crew headed to the scene.

This story will be updated.

