2nd pedestrian killed on 3rd Street Road identified

Jennie L. Burton was the first victim to be identified in an early Sunday morning crash that killed two pedestrians. (Source: Family photo)

Two people were killed after being hit by a vehicle on S. 3rd. St. Road. (Source: Steven Richard/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The second victim that was killed on Sunday morning on 3rd Street road has been identified.

Stacy G. Walker, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 7800 block of 3rd Street Road, just after 1 a.m. Sunday. He died from blunt force trauma.

Jennie L. Burton, 45, also died from blunt force trauma in the crash that also injured seven others, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Walker, Chad Erdley, 43, has been charged with two counts of murder, seven counts of first-degree assault, seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and driving under the influence.

