Louisville City FC's 2017 schedule released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's less than two months away from the kickoff of the Louisville City FC season.

Announced Tuesday, the schedule will consist of 32 games, including 16 at Slugger Field and 16 on the road.

The season opens March 25 against Saint Louis FC at 2 p.m. to avoid conflict with the NCAA tournament. All other home games will begin at 7:30 p.m.

“We’re glad to have these dates official delighted for our supporters as well so they can plan,” said LouCity Coach James O’Connor. “It gets a lot more real when you see the schedule. Now we just want to get the guys back in here and started. We have something to aim and plan for.”

The full schedule, as released on Jan. 31, is as follows:

Saturday, March 25: Saint Louis FC at LouCity (2 p.m.)

Thursday, March 30: LouCity at Orlando City B

Saturday, April 8: LouCity at Richmond Kickers

Saturday, April 15: Tampa Bay Rowdies at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 22: LouCity at FC Cincinnati

Saturday, April 29: Toronto FC II at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, May 13: LouCity at Tampa Bay Rowdies

Saturday, May 20: LouCity at Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Saturday, June 3: LouCity at Charleston Battery

Wednesday, June 7: Charlotte Independence at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, June 10: LouCity at New York Red Bulls II

Saturday, June 17: Pittsburgh Riverhounds at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, June 24: LouCity at Harrisburg City Islanders

Saturday, July 1: Ottawa Fury FC at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, July 9: LouCity at Charleston Battery

Saturday, July 15: FC Cincinnati at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 22: LouCity at Saint Louis FC

Saturday, July 29: New York Red Bulls II at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 5: LouCity at Charlotte Independence

Saturday, Aug. 12: FC Cincinnati at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 20: LouCity at Bethlehem Steel

Wednesday, Aug. 23: Harrisburg City Islanders at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 26: Orlando City B at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 2: Charleston Battery at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 9: LouCity at Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Friday, Sept. 15: Bethlehem Steel at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Sept. 20: Rochester Rhinos at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 24: LouCity at Ottawa Fury

Wednesday, Sept. 27: LouCity at Toronto FC II

Saturday, Sept. 30: LouCity at Rochester Rhinos

Saturday, Oct. 7: Charlotte Independence at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 14: Richmond Kickers at LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

LouCity season tickets are on sale starting at $180 by calling (502) 384-8799 or by clicking here. LouCity is also offering a 5-voucher Flex Pack priced as low as $70.

