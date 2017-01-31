KY man escapes from custody while being transported in CA

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man arrested in California on charges from Kentucky has escaped while being transported.

Shawn New, 27, was wanted by authorities in Kentucky on fraud and ID theft charges. According to the Alameda County, CA Sheriff's Department, New was handcuffed and in the custody of Kentucky law enforcement.

An Alameda County spokesman told NBC Bay Area that New was being taken from a jail in Dublin, to San Francisco International Airport at the time of the escape. The spokesman said the rear doors of the car being used were not locked and New jumped out when the car came to a stop near Interstate 880 in Hayward, CA around 9:45 a.m. PST (12:45 p.m. EST).

A search of the densely populated area near Interstate 880 is underway, but the sheriff's department says it's like "finding a needle in a haystack."

