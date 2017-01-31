Amazon to open air cargo hub in Northern KY, creating thousands of jobs

Industry leaders are investing in their customer experience...and so should you.More >>
The gaming market continued to grow in 2016, with mobile gaming leading and PC gaming coming in a close second. Virtual reality gaming was held back by high prices of hardware and esports and video content continued to grow.More >>
The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.More >>
Tech industry execs from companies including Apple, Facebook, and Amazon descended upon Trump Tower on Wednesday to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. But there was one notable web giant that surprisingly didn’t receive an RSVP.More >>
Microsoft said on Monday that professionals and general consumers disappointed with Apple's new MacBook Pros helped boost Surface device sales in November.More >>
