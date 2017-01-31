Amazon to open air cargo hub in Northern KY, creating thousands - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Amazon to open air cargo hub in Northern KY, creating thousands of jobs

(Source: Amazon) (Source: Amazon)

BOONE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Amazon's primary air cargo hub is moving to Northern Kentucky, creating thousands of jobs in the area.

The company is investing $1.4 billion in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport as part of the relocation, according to Trey Grayson, president and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

Kentucky state legislators approved $40 million in incentives for Amazon on Tuesday.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
+ Aloft Hotel expands to Westport Road
Heritage Hill Golf Course, surrounding land being sold
SLIDESHOW: Most Googled Super Bowl foods (by state)

The air cargo hub is expected to bring 2,700 jobs and 40 aircraft to the airport.

Amazon's new service will be called Amazon Prime Air.

Three new Frontier Airlines flights from CVG were also announced on Tuesday, Cincinnati Business Courier reported. Frontier Airlines will begin nonstop flights to San Diego, Minneapolis and New York LaGuardia in April.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly