Derby season inching closer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Derby season is inching closer in WAVE Country.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m., an announcement will be made to determine the theme and sponsor of 2017's Thunder Over Louisville, which is set for Saturday, April 22.

Then, on Thursday, May 4, the Pegasus Parade will march down Broadway.

The theme for the Pegasus Parade for 2017 is "Louisville on the Move." The theme focuses on health.

Louisville's own, and America's Got Talent finalists, Linkin' Bridge will perform live at the parade. They will also serve as the 2017 Pegasus Parade's honorary Grand Marshals.

The Pegasus Parade can be seen live on WAVE 3 News.

