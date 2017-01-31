Fern Creek High School seniors receive college scholarship money

Fern Creek High School was given $3,000 in scholarship money for seniors. (Source: Louisville International Festival of Film)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville International Festival of Film presented a check for students at Fern Creek High School.

The $3,000 check will be divided between seniors in the Fern Creek High School's TV, radio, and film making classes.

Each student will receive $500 in scholarship money.

"One of the great things about this partnership is our students have been able to see how the work in the film industry can transfer into post secondary jobs," said Nate Meyer, Fern Creek High School Principal. "So we're excited about continuing to work with our kids in this endeavor."

The scholarships were made possible from a donation from the Don and Debra Harris Foundation.

Over the years LFAI has donated 70 Final Cut Pro software packages and has donated $40,000 worth of editing software and hardware to the Fern Creek High School Communications Department.

