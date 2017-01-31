Prospect residents fight new low-income housing development

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Prospect residents are fighting a new low-income senior housing complex on the city's border with Louisville.



The development, called Prospect Cove, is the product of LDG Development, the state’s largest affordable housing developer.



Prospect Mayor John Evans is against the project, and the city’s council has approved a resolution against it.



"It's massive. It's huge,” Evans said. "It is putting a whole lot of low-income people into a very compact area."



The project is on the city’s border but is in Louisville on Timber Ridge Drive at River Road. That means Louisville’s city council will have the final say on whether the project goes forward.



"I just think it's wrong,” Evans said.

Rande Swann lives in Prospect near the site. "This is four stories, high-density in an inappropriate location,” Swann said.



The developer said the project would be 198 units. Because of the senior housing requirement, people in the unit have to be 55 years old with exceptions

for spouses or medical professionals, but no children are allowed.



The combined income in the unit can't be more than $53,600 for a family of four, or $42,000 for a family of two.



"I think it's a good thing,” Prospect resident Mike Murphy said. “It's discrimination is all it is, and I'm not even a person that even talks

about discrimination very much. I mean the building looks fine."



Evans and Swann are also worried about room for parking.



"You aren't going to have enough parking as it is, but you're not going to have enough because part of it is in the floodplain and it floods every

Spring,” Swann said.



“These people aren't going to have many cars,” Murphy argued. “They're going to be lucky to get a driver's license."



“We don't want it to set a dangerous precedent for things to creep up around us here,” Swann said.

A special zoning hearing for the project is scheduled for Louisville's city council at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. After the hearing, a recommendation will be made to a Metro Council committee which votes, and then the decision is moved on to the full Metro Council for a final decision.



