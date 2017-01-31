WAVE 3 News Editorial – January 31, 2017: Immigration, Refugee Moratorium

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Catholic Charities of Louisville helped 51 Syrian refugees settle in Louisville last year – more than the total number of Syrian refugees admitted to our entire country in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

This week, the major national hub for refugee settlements expected 45 refugees from Nepal, Sudan and Somalia but no refugees from anywhere will be coming to our country for four months now, and none from Syria indefinitely, following an executive order from President Trump.

Only twice in American history have refugees been refused entry – in 2011, when President Obama barred Iraqi refugees for six months, and in 2001, when President George W. Bush suspended refugee admissions for three months after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

President Trump also placed a 90-day moratorium on allowing anyone from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from entering America.

Both moves are disheartening on many levels and should be quickly rescinded.

Mistrusting governments to provide the information needed to vet potential entrants shouldn’t stop us from developing a better vetting process ourselves, and getting it done in less than three or four months. Patriotism is not a belligerent nationalism. Our country is what it is because of the melting pot that it is and though times are terrorist strained, abandoning our welcoming nature and freedom for all won’t win the war on terror.

