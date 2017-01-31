Ammunition clip, gun found at Conway Middle School; one student arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A student acting suspiciously at Conway Middle School leads school officials to confiscate an ammunition clip from one student and a gun from another.

A letter sent home to parents and guardians of students at Conway Middle School on Tuesday stated that no student was in danger.

The letter states that a staff member noticed an 8th grade student acting suspiciously. When that staff member confronted the student they found an ammunition clip. With a subsequent search a gun was found on another student. It was then discovered that another student brought the clip to school and gave the clip to the student who was found with it.

The clip and gun were confiscated without incident and the students told staff it was never their intention to harm anyone.

One student was arrested. Two other students involved face school discipline.

A statement from JCPS reads "The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always foremost in everything we do. We always encourage our students to report any suspicious or threatening activity they see or hear, and are proud of staff for following their training and acting proactively to address this situation."

