Naugler family faces more trouble in court

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – The Nauglers are known as the family that claimed to "live off the grid" in Breckinridge County.



The growing family has gone through its fair share of legal complications, including issues with Child Protective Services about their 11 children. More than a year and a half later, they are still wrapping up that case and are now faced with more reasons to visit the courthouse.



The family’s biggest concern at this point is dealing with several contempt charges and criminal charges that they might be facing. Those charges were collected over the past few months, involving incidents with their neighbors, as well as the animals on their property.



It all started with a horse on the Naugler property that likes to get loose.



“The horse got loose," Nicole Naugler said. "My son went down to the fence line. She gets out; you shake the bucket of grain and she comes right up to you."

RELATED ARTICLES

+ 'Off-the-grid' father to spend four days in jail

+ 'Off-the-grid' couple gives WAVE 3 News a tour of their homestead

+ Home movies show Naugler family before going 'off the grid'



Naugler said that’s when her 16-year-old son was greeted by their neighbor, who was allegedly holding a shotgun.



“He went straight back to his father and said 'we have a problem," Naugler said. "So my son and my husband walked back to the fence line and they communicated with the neighbor."



After a brief discussion, they were able to resolve their differences, Naugler explained. Police were called, but by the time they showed up, the Nauglers told officers everything had been resolved.



However, 10 days after the incident, Naugler's son was charged with a misdemeanor and a felony, based on an affidavit that was filed by the neighbor’s daughter who had watched the interaction from afar.



“She’s claiming that he pulled a gun and pointed it at her father’s head,” Naugler explained. “Her father’s affidavit says he was holding a bucket.”



The Breckinridge County Sheriff said he puts faith in the county attorney to make a correct decision regarding any charges.



“I have the utmost faith in our county attorney, that if information is brought to him and a criminal charge comes about, that he feels probable cause exists for those charges,” Sheriff Todd Pate said.



Joe Naugler, Nicole’s husband, expressed his concern about the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s office. He said he was concerned that the sheriff’s office wasn’t going to deal with them anymore.



“There just seems to be a lot of bias," Nicole Naugler said. "It’s been admitted by people in the county, citizens and officials and employees - people all over the system who have noticed it."

WATCH: Sharon Yoo’s report



Sheriff Pate said there are no names attached to the calls his office responds to.



“We answer all calls that come for service into this office,” Pate said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the Nauglers. It doesn’t matter who it is, sometimes we have to prioritize our calls because we are small.”



The county attorney’s office could not be reached for comment.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.