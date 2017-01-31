Many Louisvillians support Executive Order despite protests

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While the backlash against President Donald Trump's Executive Order on Immigration has been loud and constant, one look at social media shows the nation is as torn over the travel ban, as it was over the election.

In the city of Louisville, there's been plenty of opposition, but there is also support for the action.

Former Jefferson County Republican Chair Bill Stone who's also a political analyst for WAVE 3 News, maintains the order includes the same seven countries the Obama Administration identified, it's temporary and ultimately it's designed to keep America safe.

"Terrorism is a little bit like a sprinkler system." Stone explained. " If you're in business like me, you want a sprinkler in every building you have, you hope it's one product you paid a lot of money for that you never use it,” he continued, “you don't have to be wrong very often about terrorism to have a tragedy."

Stone believes the new administration could have better handled the situation saying the Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Homeland Security, the CIA Director and others were not properly informed about the action, but he believes it's a correctable learning experience.

"I think the executive order is being met with hysteria," Stone said.

He told WAVE 3 News that he believes the temporary order is vital to getting the vetting process right to keep America safe.

Many of those in WAVE Country agree. On the WAVE 3 Facebook Page, Kim Welsh said, "90 days isn't a bad deal." John Hendricks added, "The process needs to be fixed."

Stone complains there's a double standard, citing President Obama's Cuba rule change when refugees caught at sea, were sent back to Cuba in his final days in office.

"Two days before he left office," Stone said. "He (Obama) sent 91 courageous people who went across the ocean to land in Florida and sent them back home. Where was the outrage?"

Stone says he likes Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, but complained, "Where was Mayor Fischer's outrage?"

Stone is referring to Fischer leading a rally Monday in opposition to the Executive Order. Stone isn't alone in being annoyed with Louisville's Mayor.

Resident Cathie Brown complained, "National security is handled to start with, at the Executive branch."

Brown believes the mayor should be more concerned about the city's murder rate. Brown a former New Jersey resident has friends personally impacted by 9/11 and believes the order is necessary.

"Not standing together is going to be our biggest problem, we had friends who died," said Brown. "In fairness to Donald Trump, he did feel that and he was there, and he was there for the people who survived."

Stone and others say anytime children and families are caught in the middle, it's troubling, but he's confident the refugees will be taken care eventually, as the vetting process will prove to allow the people into the country who are not a threat to the United States.

This is one side of a two part story on the issue.

